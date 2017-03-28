Ex-teacher gets prison for trying to buy child porn online

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Southbridge middle school teacher is headed to prison for trying to buy child pornography from the Philippines online.

Scott Peeler was sentenced Monday to 11 ½ years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in November to three counts of attempting to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.

Peeler’s attorney sought a 10-year sentence, arguing that his 54-year-old client quickly confessed to the FBI and provided information that helped them free children being prostituted overseas.

Prosecutors say that between April 2013 and July 2014, Peeler used online instant messaging services to communicate with individuals in the Philippines who were involved in child sex trafficking and the sale of live streaming sex shows involving children.