E-ZPass late fees will add up if you’re not careful

When you receive an E-ZPass, it will not automatically pay prior toll charges

By Published:

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Late fee, after late fee, after late fee, and it wasn’t a mistake.

Karon Paulhus of Monson recently became an E-ZPass holder, which automatically pays your toll bill for you; however, Paulhus told 22News she found a flaw in the system. “I immediately thought it was a mistake because I saw a late fee….We found out that pay by plate and easy pass don’t coordinate with each other.”

When you receive an E-ZPass, it will not automatically pay prior toll charges, even if they’re all in the same month. So if you don’t make a separate payment, you’ll get stuck with a $1 fee for every single toll that wasn’t paid.

Continuing Coverage: Massachusetts Turnpike Tolls

Paulhus said, “22nd of February, 28 times we had a late fee of a dollar. I told them that I thought it was ridiculously high.”

To put that $1 fee in perspective, there’s 4 tolls between Westfield and Charlton. If you make that commute every day for work, and miss your payment after 30 days, you’d have $160 in late fees, and that doubles after 60 days.

“If you’re somebody that frequently travels on the Massachusetts Turnpike, and you go under gantry, after gantry, after gantry 100 times a month, your late fee could be $100,” Paulhus said.

We called the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. All they could say is they encourage everyone to check their statements and make payments on time. So a warning for anyone who’s switching to an E-ZPass, call MassDOT and find out what is and isn’t covered after the switch.

