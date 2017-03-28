Dr. Phil – “‘My wife’s beliefs are ruining our marriage'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Brooke says she turned to God three years ago to help her get through tough times.

But, her husband, Jack, says his wife has gone to extremes with her new beliefs – he says she thinks God and Jesus speak to her and through her.

Jack says it’s causing problems in their marriage because he claims that when he challenges her about God, she becomes unrecognizable and full of rage – red-faced, bulging eyes, spitting and screaming at him.

Brooke says all she wants is for Jack to treat her with dignity and respect and to really listen to her beliefs without question.

Find out the haunting discovery Dr. Phil makes from Brooke’s past that may help Jack understand why Brooke has changed.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Can Brooke and Jack’s marriage be salvaged? #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/VYbIE5twi2 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 28, 2017

Brooke claims God speaks through her and says she has allowed Him to enter her body: https://t.co/hyZ64b44ff #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/EHf4nlBn5s — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 28, 2017