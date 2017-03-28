CRRC sending new hires to China for training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduates of Springfield Technical Community College will be building subway cars at CRRC’s new factory in the city. Five STCC graduates and one current student have been hired by the China-based company to work at the plant, which is under construction on Page Boulevard.

The STCC alumni, along with other new hires, will travel to Changchun, China next Friday to learn new manufacturing skills and the company’s technology for the rail cars. They will be there for four months before they return to western Massachusetts in August. The group will work for CRRC as engineers and technicians.

“We’re going over there with a lot of weight on our shoulders and having expected to learn a lot in several months. Manufacturing jobs coming back to western Massachusetts is phenomenal,” said Tien Huynh, who graduated from STCC in 2010.

Workers at the facility will build Red and Orange Line cars for the MBTA and subway cars for the Los Angeles Metro. CRRC will also build 45 commuter train cars for Philadelphia’s transit system.

CRRC’s Springfield facility is scheduled to be completed in October.