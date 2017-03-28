Convicted cult killer Robin Murphy seeks parole again

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Parole Board is considering parole for a woman involved in a horrific cult killing nearly four decades ago.

Robin Murphy went before the board for a hearing Tuesday to ask for her freedom.

In 1980, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Karen Marsden – whose decapitated body was found in the woods in Westport.

“I would like to begin by apologizing to Ms. Marsden’s family for putting them through this once again. I feel I am a different person today certainly than I was at 17 years old,” Murphy said.

Murphy was 17 years old when she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for her role in Marsden’s murder – which she told investigators was part of a satanic cult’s ritualistic sacrifice. Her testimony helped convict Carl Drew and Andrew Maltais on first-degree murder charges.

Murphy was granted parole in 2004 but was later arrested in 2011 on a parole violation after she was found in the presence of a known felon. She had her parole rejected the following year in 2012. Now, five years later, she was able to reapply.

In the years since pleading guilty to Marsden’s murder, Murphy has gone back on what she initially said – denying any involvement with satanic cults and saying she had nothing to do with Marsden’s death.

“We were lovers,” Murphy told the parole board. “I never saw Karen after the night I cheated on her.”

“It’s clear that she’s a pathologic liar and that’s an addiction and that addiction hasn’t gone away,” said Dmitri Marsden, Karen’s brother. “I feel that she should definitely not be released.”

After all of these years, Murphy’s friend was still in shock over the crime.

“To think that someone I knew and had fun with was capable of doing such heinous things to other human beings, to friends,” said Tricia Franco.

The only testimony in favor of Murphy’s release came from her attorney.

“Other people involved in this were all over 18. She was a child and a sexually exploited child at that, with a significant trauma history and I think that’s important to note. I would ask that you consider her for release and give her the opportunity to prove to you that she can be a model parolee,” the lawyer said.

Officials said it could take months to decide if Murphy will be released on parole.