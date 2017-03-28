Commissioner Goodell plans to attend Patriots’ opener

Goodell said he was not avoiding Foxborough

The Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose with the MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. Brady was named the MVP of the game. Federal Judge Richard M. Berman, who ruled against the National Football League in "Deflategate," says the Patriots, with their Super Bowl victory, have showed "us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has plans for Thursday night, September 7th. He said on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that he expects to be at the season kickoff in Foxborough when the New England Patriots play host to an undetermined opponent.

Smiling broadly when asked about it, Goodell said “I plan to be at the kickoff game.”

After the “Deflategate” saga, Goodell did not attend New England’s playoff games, instead going to Atlanta for the divisional round and then the NFC title game. Of course, he did hand the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in February after the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week, Goodell said he was not avoiding Foxborough and would return if Kraft invited him. Kraft later said Goodell was welcomed at the stadium. Patriots fans might not agree after Tom Brady sat out his four-game suspension to begin the 2016 season.

