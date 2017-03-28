Commissioner Goodell plans to attend Patriots’ opener

(AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has plans for Thursday night, September 7th. He said on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that he expects to be at the season kickoff in Foxborough when the New England Patriots play host to an undetermined opponent.

Smiling broadly when asked about it, Goodell said “I plan to be at the kickoff game.”

After the “Deflategate” saga, Goodell did not attend New England’s playoff games, instead going to Atlanta for the divisional round and then the NFC title game. Of course, he did hand the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in February after the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week, Goodell said he was not avoiding Foxborough and would return if Kraft invited him. Kraft later said Goodell was welcomed at the stadium. Patriots fans might not agree after Tom Brady sat out his four-game suspension to begin the 2016 season.