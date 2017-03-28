Christy Mihos, former candidate for governor, has died

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Two-time candidate for governor and convenience store chain owner Christy Mihos has died. The Cape Cod Times reports that Mihos died of cancer Saturday in Florida, where he had relocated in recent years.

Mihos was the owner of the former Christy’s convenience store chain, which had multiple locations across Cape Cod. He also was active in politics, serving on the board of the now-defunct Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, where he was an advocate against cost overruns on the Big Dig.

He ran unsuccessfully for governor twice, first as an independent in 2006- coming in third behind Democrat Deval Patrick and Republican Kerry Healey. He then ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010, but failed to secure enough delegates at the party convention to force a primary against Charlie Baker, who won the nomination.

Following his exit from politics, Mihos was involved in a very public divorce. His ex-wife Andrea Mihos accused him of threatening and pushing her during an argument at their Yarmouth home. He reached a pretrial probation agreement in that case, but the Times reports that Mihos served 10 days in jail for failing to pay nearly $80,000 to his ex as part of a divorce decree.

Christy Mihos was 67 years old.