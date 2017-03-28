Chicopee drug raid led to three arrests, one summons to court

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man and two women earlier this month during a narcotics raid.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers executed a search warrant March 10 on Yvonne Street, where he said a car with the target of their warrant, 33-year-old Angelo Abair, pulled up to the home.

Wilk said officers approached the car and asked Abair to get out. Abair allegedly turned away from the officers and reached toward the center console, leading officers to escort him from the car and place him into handcuffs.

Wilk told 22News officers asked the driver, 33-year-old Violet Rose Hite, if there were any drugs on her or in the car. Hite allegedly removed a purse from her bra, which Wilk says contained 38 packets of brown powder believed to be heroin. Officers also allegedly found a package of suboxone in another purse inside the center console.

Wilk said officers later discovered $600 in cash, seven packets of heroin, and a white chunk believed to be cocaine in Abair’s possession.

Inside the residence, Wilk said officers found scales with heroin residue, packing envelopes consistent with heroin usage, and several empty envelopes with residue scattered around the bedrooms and apartment. Additionally, officers allegedly discovered a pipe believed to be used for smoking crack under a seat cushion of a resident inside the home. Wilk said that person will be summonsed to court.

Officers also arrested 33-year-old Crystal Lee Barree as a part of their investigation.

Their charges are below:

Abair:

Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B Drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class C Drug

Violation of Drug laws near a school/park

Hite:

Posession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Barre:

Posession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Two warrants