Baker to sign bill doubling the line of duty death benefit

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
iStock photo

BOSTON (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker is planning to sign legislation doubling the line of duty death benefit for families of first responders.

The bill will increase the benefit from $150,000 to $300,000. The change is included in a supplemental spending bill for the current 2017 fiscal year.

The bill will also provide more funding for other state programs including home care services for seniors, the Department of Developmental Services’ Turning 22 program and homeless emergency assistance family shelters.

Baker plans to sign the bill Tuesday at the State House.

He will be joined by fellow Republican Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Massachusetts State Police Richard Colonel McKeon and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Earlier Tuesday, Baker plans to launch a statewide effort to fight opioid addiction.

