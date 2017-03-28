Baby found alone in car after fatal shooting

(WBAL) Police investigating a fatal Baltimore, Maryland shooting found a baby unattended in a car Monday.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as 26-year-old Ernest Solomon, died at a hospital.

During the investigation, police found a baby girl in the victim’s car. She was not injured and has been reunited with her family, police said.

“The windows were tinted very dark when they looked inside the vehicle they discovered a baby, a little girl, who looked to be at least a year or less was in a car seat inside of that vehicle,” Baltimore police spokesman Detective Donnie Moses said.

Police are not sure how long the victim or the child had been there before the shooting. Moses said the child was located about 15 to 20 minutes after detectives arrived on the scene.

