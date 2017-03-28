Amherst school merger question failed for the 3rd time

A majority voted for approval, but not enough of a majority

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
Artist's rendering of the proposed new elementary school in Amherst.

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters failed to approve the Amherst elementary school merger ballot question on Tuesday, which would have combined the Wildwood Elementary School and Fort River Elementary School.

Amherst Assistant Town Clerk Sue Audette told 22News that a majority of the voters who cast ballots, did vote to approve the $66-million project, but the majority was neither large enough.

In order for the proposal to pass it needed at least 18% of active voters to approve it, and those “Yes” votes needed to make up two-thirds of everyone who voted on the question. The ballot question failed by both those criteria.

The Town Meeting had already rejected the state funding twice already, which would have paid half of the project, but enough signatures were collected for the proposal to be sent to a town-wide referendum and another vote on Tuesday.

Related Amherst School Merger Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s