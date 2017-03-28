Amherst residents to vote again on school merger proposal

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The fate of a new Amherst school project is back in the hands of the town’s residents.

They’ll decide Tuesday if they want to build a new $67 million school which would combine the Wildwood and Fort River Elementary Schools. Polls are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Town Hall.

The town’s legislative body, Amherst Meeting, has already rejected the state funding twice that would pay for half of the project, but enough signatures were collected for the proposal to be sent to a town-wide referendum.

In order for the proposal to pass, at least 18 percent of all registered voters in Amherst need to cast a “Yes” vote Tuesday, which is about 3,000 votes. Additionally, those “Yes” votes need to make up two-thirds of everyone who voted on the question.

If the proposal doesn’t pass, the project will be put on hold until 2019.

Amherst residents will also elect members for their school committee, select board, and town meeting Tuesday.