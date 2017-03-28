Music playlist is helping first responders save lives

The key to hands only CPR is 100 compressions per minute

Mary Moloney, CNN Published: Updated:
(Credit: CNN)

(CNN) – It’s a little on the nose, but the Beegees classic “Stayin Alive” is helping one hospital make sure their patients do just that.

Looking to train first responders in hands-only CPR, New York Presbyterian Hospital created a 40-song playlist jam-packed with artists from Beyoncé to Barenaked Ladies.

The one thing these songs have in common is that they all bop along at 100 beats per minute. Yes, even Hanson can help save a life.

The key to hands only CPR is 100 compressions per minute. The songs work as a guide for timing compressions.

So, the next time you need to get that heart pumping, just remember Abba.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s