3D simulation with Crisalix at Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Crisalix is a simulation program that allows physicians to create 3D models of their patients. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Glen Brooks creates 3D models of his patients to stimulate breast, face, and body procedures, and he explained how it works.

Crisalix
3D Simulation Technology
Dr. Glen Brooks
Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
776 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow
(413) 565-4400
drglenbrooks.com

