WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham are asking for your help in identifying a man.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department’s Facebook page, the man was seen at the FL Roberts Convenience Store on Boston Road on Sunday, March 19 around 9:00 p.m.

Wilbraham Police haven’t said why they’re looking to identify him. They ask that anyone with information call the department at 413-596-3837.

Click here to view a map of the location on your mobile device.

Wilbraham FL Roberts Convenience Store View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Wilbraham Police Department Photo Courtesy: Wilbraham Police Department Photo Courtesy: Wilbraham Police Department