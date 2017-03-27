White House looks to move on past health care bill

(CNN) – The White House is moving on, trying to change the subject from their defeat on health care.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was brought to the briefing room for a surprise appearance, where Sessions outlined a plan by the administration to withhold federal funding from so called “sanctuary” cities.

And now the president is eyeing tax reform – a campaign promise – but something that could be even more complicated than overhauling Obamacare.

No matter what the White House takes on next, they will still need congressional support. And after falling short of winning over the conservative Freedom Caucus, the president isn’t exactly working to fix the relationship.

President Trump tweeted over the weekend that “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

This is even though Freedom Caucus members like Virginia Congressman Dave Brat claim they still want to work with the White House. Brat said, “I think he’s being ill-advised about even the critique of the House Freedom Caucus. Some of those promises won’t make their way into law, and that’s what we’re fighting for. We want President Trump to be a success.”

But Trump might be looking for support in other places. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said, “I think it’s time for our folks to come together, and I also think it’s time to potentially get a few moderate Democrats on board as well.”

There was zero democratic support for the health care overhaul, and so far no democrats have said they will vote for Trump Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. At this point, the idea that wayward democrats may help the administration score a victory seems slim.

Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer noted, “If he aims a proposal aimed at the middle class and the poor people, we could work with them. But I don’t think they’re headed in that direction.”

Meanwhile, Trump is publicly turning the page, welcoming women business leaders to the White House, and signing a series of bills into law that roll back Obama-era regulations.

