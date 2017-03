WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need the public’s help with identifying a woman accused of shoplifting at the Choice Health store in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau Facebook page, the woman allegedly hid items under a newspaper, and left the store without paying.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to email Westfield Police Detective Richard Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org or call 413-642-9390.

