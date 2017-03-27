State lawmakers discussed the marijuana law in western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About 100 people went to West Springfield High School, including local mayors, Monday night, to make their case for potential changes to the recreational marijuana law, or to keep it the same.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt was the first to testify in front of state lawmakers from throughout Massachusetts. He expressed his frustration with a ballot measure being required for a town to ban marijuana sales instead of creating an ordinance, after he said West Springfield voted not to pass Question 4.

Mayor Reichelt also said he would also like marijuana to be taxed at a rate that will benefit the town.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said in his testimony he does not want mayors or select board members to be able to ban marijuana without hearing from their residents.

After the mayors spoke, the meeting was open for public comment. People were given up to 3 minutes each to give their comments or concerns to the state legislators.

Josh Mintzer of Easthampton told 22News, “I am very glad that they’re coming to western Massachusetts. We tend to get ignored a lot. People tend to forget that there isn’t anything out here passed Worcester, so I am very pleased that they are coming out here and listening to us”

State lawmakers were in West Springfield until 7:00 p.m. listening to local residents.