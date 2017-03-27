Sisters of Providence Health System president leaving job

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The president of the Sisters of Providence Health System will be leaving his position at the end of the month.

Dr. Scott Wolf will be leaving his job effective March 31, health system spokesperson Mary Orr said.

Orr told 22News that they were notified last week of Wolf’s planned departure.

Sisters of Providence Health System is a member of Trinity Health- New England, which also includes four hospitals in Connecticut: St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford.

Orr provided the following statement to 22News:

“All of us at Trinity Health- New England are grateful for Dr. Wolf’s leadership, and thank him for his many contributions in support of our mission. We wish him well on his future endeavors. As our regional health ministry continues to evolve we will develop an interim leadership plan and ensure the necessary focus on our mission and patient care at Mercy Medical Center and its affiliated services.”

Orr said that she could not provide any information on a possible successor for Wolf.

The Sisters of Providence Health System is one of the largest employers in western Massachusetts.