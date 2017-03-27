Prosecutors fighting Cosby bid to question 2,000 possible jurors

Trial is supposed to start on June 5

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors. They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered. The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case in Pennsylvania are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors.

They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered.

The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case.

Continuing Coverage: The Bill Cosby Case

The defense bid to start jury selection June 5, if successful, could delay testimony for weeks.

The battle over jury selection Monday is the latest legal maneuvering in the case.

The judge must still decide how much the jury will hear from Cosby’s deposition about his long history of extramarital affairs.

Cosby, a resident of the Franklin County town of Shelburne, is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s