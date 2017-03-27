Possible layoffs at Hampden-Wilbraham schools

HAMPDEN/WIBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Up to 18 teachers, school psychologists and para-professionals could be laid off in the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.

School Superintendent Albert Ganem told 22News the district is facing a nearly $1.2-million deficit, so the layoffs are a means to balance the budget.

He said letting go at least 7 teachers and school psychologists would save the school district $444,000, letting go 10 para-professionals would save $200,000, and letting go 1 administrator would save $60,000.

The total savings would be $704,000, but there would be some drawbacks. Cutting staff members would have an impact on class size, specifically for 4th and 5th grade students.

Superintendent Ganem said the budget has not been finalized yet. Negotiations are still underway with the state to try and secure more funding to re-hire any staffers who were let go.

There is a school committee meeting Tuesday night addressing the budget. 22News will be there to let you know what happens.