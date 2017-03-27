Police: Masked man opened fire on car, injuring 2 women in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Lawrence are investigating after they say a man wearing a ski mask drove up to a parked vehicle and opened fire, seriously injuring two women.

Police say a 19-year-old Haverhill woman and a 20-year-old woman from Sandown, New Hampshire were sitting in the car on Saturday night when the suspect pulled up and started shooting. He was wearing a ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

The victims fled to Methuen in search of help and were found by police. They were hospitalized. Police say the women were in stable condition Sunday.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was a random act of violence. No arrests have been made as of Sunday night.