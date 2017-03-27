Pet Corner: Tilapia

Name: Tilapia

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 12 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/gray

Background

Tilapia is a super friendly kitty who came to Dakin last week with several other kitties when their person died. She is adjusting to her change in environment very well, so we think she’ll do just fine in her new home. She currently lives in a colony room with some of the other kitties from her last home, and she’s always the first cat to greet everyone who enters the room. Maybe she was a hostess in a previous life! We do know she lived with lots of other cats before, but we don’t know if she’s used to dogs or not. Come meet this sweet girl with the gorgeous green eyes at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to view her profile

