Northampton restaurants & bars raise money to fight childhood hunger

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the last 20 years, Boston Chef Andy Husbands and his team have hosted the “Cooking Matters Massachusetts Dinner”. This year, the event expanded to 8 cities across the state, including Northampton.

All proceeds will go to benefit the “No Kid Hungry” campaign to end childhood hunger in Massachusetts. According to the organization, 20% of children in America don’t get the food they need every day.

Mansour Ghalibaf, owner of the Hotel Northampton, told 22News, “They go to bed hungry, they don’t have lunch in school, and that’s a shame. And it shouldn’t be like that.”

The finest chefs from Hampshire Country prepared a multi-course meal to benefit the cause. Last year, participating restaurants raised $60,000.

This year, the following restaurants from Northampton participated:

