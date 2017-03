CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Nicholas Sparks is the author of 20 New York Times #1 best selling books, and is a keynote speaker at Bay Path University’s Women’s Leadership Conference this year. He spoke with us over the phone to talk about this event.

22nd Annual Women’s Leadership Conference

Presented by: Bay Path University

March 31st

MassMutual Center, Springfield

(413) 565-1066

baypathconference.com