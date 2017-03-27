March snow melting quickly throughout western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the March nor’easter, snow piled up around parking lots and the roads were line with snow banks.

Temperatures warmed up, and we’ve been seeing some rain, which has been washing away a lot of that snow. The snow is quickly disappearing in the lower Pioneer Valley. Average snowfall totals for the snow season in western Massachusetts is about 48 inches; so far this season we saw 63 inches of snow.

Spring started off cold, but now it’s warming up to be more garden-friendly.

The owner of Kelly’s Home & Garden in Westfield, Brian Kelly, told 22News, “This year we expect to see better crop production, hopefully flowers flowering in the right time of the year, and particularly important transplanting new trees and shrubs because they do have rhubarb at the time.”

The rain and melting snow will also help lift us from our long-duration drought. Parts of the Pioneer Valley are still in a severe drought, but no one’s in extreme drought any more.

Last winter we hardly saw the amount of snow we saw this year and we barely saw any rain. So this year is already looking better, as far as any water shortage is concerned.