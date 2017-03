CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Drive in Chicopee has reopened following what police are calling a major gas leak.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the gas leak happened at the Days Inn at 460 Memorial Drive. Columbia Gas crews are at the hotel dealing with the situation.

Memorial Drive was temporarily closed off to drivers from the Mass Pike to Fuller Road.

Drivers may experience residual delays.