CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Goshen Rocks Youth Arts Expo is coming up! Evan Saito, Emme Geryk, Tobias Lamontagne, Zoe Lemos, and Elias Konturas, some of the teens who are making it all happen, told us what we can expect at this year’s expo.

Goshen Rocks Youth Arts Expo

Music, poetry, visual art, crafts

April 8th

Goshen Town Hall

5:30pm – Artists’ Reception

7pm – Performances & Films

Email PTWNGRocks@gmail.com for more information