Freezing rain possible through mid-morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day Monday, due to the chance for some freezing rain through mid-morning.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for Berkshire and Franklin Counties, and for western parts of Hampshire and Hampden Counties until 8:00 a.m.

Freezing rain can cause slippery roads and sidewalks, so be sure to give yourself some extra time on the way to work and school.

Temperatures are expected to be above freezing by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be wet, with widespread rain through late afternoon.