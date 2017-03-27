Freezing rain possible through mid-morning

Plain rain in the afternoon

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day Monday, due to the chance for some freezing rain through mid-morning.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for Berkshire and Franklin Counties, and for western parts of Hampshire and Hampden Counties until 8:00 a.m.

Freezing rain can cause slippery roads and sidewalks, so be sure to give yourself some extra time on the way to work and school.

Temperatures are expected to be above freezing by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be wet, with widespread rain through late afternoon.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s