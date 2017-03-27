Franklin, Berkshire counties losing people as Massachusetts grows overall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is growing. In fact, it is the fastest growing state in New England in terms of population, but that is not true everywhere.

According to U.S. Census Bureau Data, Massachusetts was the fastest growing state in New England for the sixth consecutive year. The state’s total population was 6.8 million in July 2016; a 4% increase since 2010.

Eleven of Massachusetts’ 14 counties have seen their population increase from 2010 to 2015, with the Boston area seeing particularly strong population growth. However, Barnstable, Berkshire, and Franklin Counties have all seen population declines during that time.

22News spoke with people in Greenfield about why the area is not growing, and whether they want to see that change.

“There’s just not a lot of stuff around here in Greenfield and Franklin County,” Trang Nguyen of Greenfield said.

“The more people who come into this area the better. Definitely could add some more people and money to the area,” John Meisner of Greenfield said.

The population of Suffolk County, which includes Boston, increased by nine percent in the past six years, while the more suburban Middlesex County grew by six percent. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said populations in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties were boosted by immigration.