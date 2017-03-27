F-15 jets to take-off from Westover Air Reserve Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is not too frequently that you see fighter jets taking off from Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, but that will be happening this week.

According to MSgt Andrew Biscoe of the 439th Airlift Wing, several F-15s landed at Westover as part of a refueling stop over the weekend.

“Westover’s proximity to Europe and its long runways are among the reasons the Air Force often relies on the base for this type of support,” Biscoe wrote in a statement to 22News.

Biscoe said that they are unable to disclose when the jets will take off, due to security concerns, but the takeoffs are expected to happen during the daytime hours.

He also could not say where the jets were coming from, or where they are headed, other than that it is a “U.S. destination.”