Easthampton police searching for breaking and entering suspects

Call police at 413-527-1212 with any information

By Published:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police have issued a “be on the lookout” alert following an alleged breaking and entering on Kingsberry Way.

According to Easthampton Police, the suspects are described as two young black men who got into a white four-door sedan and left the area. Police say one of the men was wearing a black jacket and that there may have been a third person in the vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information you’re asked to call Easthampton Police immediately at 413-527-1212.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s