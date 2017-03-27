Easthampton police searching for breaking and entering suspects

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police have issued a “be on the lookout” alert following an alleged breaking and entering on Kingsberry Way.

According to Easthampton Police, the suspects are described as two young black men who got into a white four-door sedan and left the area. Police say one of the men was wearing a black jacket and that there may have been a third person in the vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information you’re asked to call Easthampton Police immediately at 413-527-1212.