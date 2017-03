SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire at a home in East Springfield Monday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that a clothes dryer caused a fire in the basement of the home at 43 East Canton Circle at around 1:20 P.M.

Leger said that the fire was extinguished quickly, but there was some minor fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.

