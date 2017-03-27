Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm

(CNN) – Rocky and Alexander are playful pups, full of energy and love to give. But if you saw them just last week, their zest for life was minimal

They were two of 55 dogs living in filth covered cages.

It’s the 7th South Korean dog meat farm closed by Humane Society International. These closures are at the request of animal cruelty advocates in South Korea.

The dogs were taken from the farm Tuesday and were flown to JFK airport. The animals were then assigned to various shelters throughout the country.

The ROFF rescue in Lewistown is fostering five of them.

Mary Weisbrod who is fostering Alexander, said, “I had tears yesterday. It upset me because he’s a sweet little dog and we saved him from that kind of situation. I’m glad to be able to do what I can for him”

Camo, a Maltese mix, was caged in isolation while in South Korea. He was wearing an electric collar that was deeply embedded in his matted hair. Vets had to sedate Camo to buzz off the filth, but after 30 minutes of careful shaving, he walked away nearly two pounds lighter and with a new pep in his step.