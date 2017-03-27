DIY Layered Salads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) They’re packed with nutrition and perfect on-the-go lunch options! Heather Dougherty from The Sweet Beet in Granby, Connecticut.
Roasted Chickpeas
- 1 can Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 T olive oil
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- Pinch thyme
- Preheat oven to 400. Pat dry chickpeas. Put on cookie sheet/baking pan. Drizzle oil and spices on to Chickpeas. Stir till coated. Bake 20-30 minutes or till golden.
Lemon Thyme Dressing
- 1/2c water
- 1/4c hemp seeds
- 1/2c lemon juice
- 1/3c olive oil
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp Apple cider vinegar
- 2 tsp Thyme
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend till smooth. Makes 16 ounces.