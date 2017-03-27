DIY Layered Salads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  They’re packed with nutrition and perfect on-the-go lunch options!  Heather Dougherty from The Sweet Beet in Granby, Connecticut.

Roasted Chickpeas 

  • 1 can Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 T olive oil
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • Pinch thyme
  • Preheat oven to 400. Pat dry chickpeas. Put on cookie sheet/baking pan. Drizzle oil and spices on to Chickpeas. Stir till coated. Bake 20-30 minutes or till golden.

Lemon Thyme Dressing

  • 1/2c water
  • 1/4c hemp seeds
  • 1/2c lemon juice
  • 1/3c olive oil
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp Apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tsp Thyme
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/8 tsp garlic powder
  • Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend till smooth. Makes 16 ounces.

 

