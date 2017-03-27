Construction project on Route 57 in Southwick to begin Monday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers who travel on Route 57 in Southwick can expect delays due to construction beginning Monday.

The construction project was supposed to start two weeks ago but was pushed back due to the snowstorm.

Most of the construction will be happening between Powder Mill Road and Hudson Drive. The entire construction site, however, runs from Route 202 to Foster Road and North Longyard Road.

The town says you can expect to construction to take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are currently no planned detours around the construction zone.

The purpose of the project is to widen the road, add turn signals at multiple intersections and to improve drainage. New sidewalks and bike lanes will also be added along Feeding Hills Road from Powder Mill Road to Hudson Drive.

The town hopes the changes will improve traffic flow on Route 57, especially in front of the high school.

The nearly $4 million project is expected to last through the summer and into the fall.