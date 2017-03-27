Committee reviewing marijuana law to hold public hearing in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy is scheduled to hold a public hearing in West Springfield Monday.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at West Springfield High School at 4:00 p.m. Local residents and lawmakers will also be able to testify before the committee. The committee will also discuss the implementation of the current recreational marijuana law, and potential changes that could be made to it.

Voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana through a ballot question last November. Commercial sales of marijuana aren’t expected to begin until 2018.

Continuing Coverage: Marijuana News

As the law stands, adults can possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and can grow up to a dozen pot plants in their homes, but some of those provisions are subject to change.

The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy is reviewing a total of 44 bills that aim to tweak the law. One of the bills would reduce the number of pot plants allowed in a residence from 12 to 6. Another bill would give cities and towns more say over whether pot shops can operate in their community.

The committee held their first public hearing at the Statehouse last week. They have scheduled future hearings in Shrewsbury and Boston, which will take place over the next month.