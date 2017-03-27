Child rapist sentenced to 8-10 years in prison

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley resident will spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child back in the early 1990s.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 60 year-old Gary Mackechnie was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation. At Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton Thursday, Mackechnie pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child, and two counts of assault and battery on a child under 14.

Carey says that the abuse took place in Granby between August of 1990 and August of 1992. The case was investigated by Granby Police Detective Barbara Fenn.