Chicopee Police: OUI suspect yelled “I work for the City”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a suspected drunk driver refused to stop for officers, and later yelled about being a city employee before he was taken into custody.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Joseph Breton, Sr., 48, of Chicopee, is being charged with OUI liquor, failure to stop for police following his arrest Saturday evening.
Wilk says that police were called to Granby Road at around 6:00 P.M., after receiving a call from a driver who claimed to be following a vehicle that was driving erratically. When an officer got to Granby Road, he found the car that matched the vehicle description and license plate number, inside the Arby’s parking lot. Wilk says the officer saw the driver of that car (later identified as Breton) “stumbling and almost falling in the parking lot,” before he got into the car and drove away.
The officer followed Breton, and attempted to pull him over, but Wilk said he would not stop, and crossed the double solid lines three times, before finally pulling into a driveway. Breton got out of the car, but Wilk says the officer told him to remain at his car, then the suspect allegedly yelled “I work for the City.”
As backup arrived, Wilk says that the officer noticed the “overwhelming odor of alcohol” when speaking to Breton. He was arrested, but as he was being taken to the police station for booking, Wilk says Breton yelled obscenities at the officers.
Breton was held on $290 bail, and will be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Breton was also cited for a marked lanes violation, violation of motor vehicle rules (pertaining to brakes), and for not having an inspection sticker.