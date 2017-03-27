Chicopee Police: OUI suspect yelled “I work for the City”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a suspected drunk driver refused to stop for officers, and later yelled about being a city employee before he was taken into custody.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Joseph Breton, Sr., 48, of Chicopee, is being charged with OUI liquor, failure to stop for police following his arrest Saturday evening.

Wilk says that police were called to Granby Road at around 6:00 P.M., after receiving a call from a driver who claimed to be following a vehicle that was driving erratically. When an officer got to Granby Road, he found the car that matched the vehicle description and license plate number, inside the Arby’s parking lot. Wilk says the officer saw the driver of that car (later identified as Breton) “stumbling and almost falling in the parking lot,” before he got into the car and drove away.

The officer followed Breton, and attempted to pull him over, but Wilk said he would not stop, and crossed the double solid lines three times, before finally pulling into a driveway. Breton got out of the car, but Wilk says the officer told him to remain at his car, then the suspect allegedly yelled “I work for the City.”

As backup arrived, Wilk says that the officer noticed the “overwhelming odor of alcohol” when speaking to Breton. He was arrested, but as he was being taken to the police station for booking, Wilk says Breton yelled obscenities at the officers.

Breton was held on $290 bail, and will be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Breton was also cited for a marked lanes violation, violation of motor vehicle rules (pertaining to brakes), and for not having an inspection sticker.

March Mug Shots 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Joseph Barcelos Date of Arrest: March 23, 2017 Charges: Armed Robbery Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Credit: Amherst Police Department Israel Melendez Date of Arrest: March 22, 2017 Charges: Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams Drug Violation within 100 Feet of a School/Park Credit: Holyoke Police Department Angel William Rivera Date of Arrest: March 20, 2017 Charges: Possession to Intent to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin) Credit: West Springfield Police Department Carmen Aviles Date of Arrest: March 20, 2017 Charges: Trafficking in Heroin Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute Credit: Springfield Police Department Mike Bedford Date of Arrest: March 17, 2017 Charges: Armed robbery while masked (3 counts) Credit: Pittsfield POlice Department Jessica Vermette Date of Arrest: March 11, 2017 Charges: OUI Liquor Marked Lanes Violation Fail to wear a seat belt License not in Possession Assault & Battery on a Police Officer Resisting Arrest Credit: Chicopee Police Department Johnny Moctezuma Date of Arrest: March 11, 2017 Charges: Distribution of a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession of a Class a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession of a Class B substance (Methamphetamine) Credit: West Springfield Police Department Leonard Vann Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) Credit: Chicopee Police Department Jacob Thomas Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Operate an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Operate an Unregistered Motor Vehicle Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute Credit: Chicopee Police Department Cary Lawson Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possess a Counterfeit Note Common Utterer of a Counterfeit Note Credit: Ludlow Police Department Anthony Gillette Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Charges: Trafficking in cocaine Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug Possession with intent to distribute a class C drug (ecstasy) Possession of a class C drug Two counts, Possession with intent to distribute a class E drug (prescription pills) Possession of a class E drug (2 counts) Contributing to the delinquency of a minor Credit: Ludlow Police Department Tia Ayers Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Warrants: Breaking & Entering Daytime For a Felony Trespass Larceny Over $250 Vandalizing Property Over $250 Credit: Springfield Police Department John Cowles Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Charges: Breaking & Entering Motor vehicle Larceny of property under $250 Credit: Springfield Police Department Mirose Rodriguez Date of Arrest: March 5, 2017 Charges: Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug Conspiracy to violate a drug law Credit: Greenfield Police Department Harold Hiram Cantres-Rosario Date of Arrest: March 5, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug Conspiracy to violate a drug law Failure to stop or yield in a car. Credit: Greenfield Police Department Lavetta Hill Date of Arrest: March 3, 2017 Charges: Possession Class B Substance Subsequent Offense (cocaine) Credit: North Adams Police Department Shanta Chisholm Date of Arrest: March 3, 2017 Charges: Trafficking cocaine Credit: North Adams Police Department Shawn Johnson Date of Arrest: March 4, 2017 Charges: Possession of Counterfeit Notes Uttering Counterfeit Notes Larceny over $250 by single scheme Credit: Chicopee Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department