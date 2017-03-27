Attempted robbery at East Longmeadow bank

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow are searching for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Monday morning.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Steven Manning told 22News that the suspect entered the Farmington Bank on North Main Street at around 8:45, and handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The employee indicated that the bank did not have the specific amount of money the suspect was looking for, so he ran away empty-handed.

Manning said the suspect is described as an African-American man with a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

No weapon was shown during the robbery.

If you have any information, call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.