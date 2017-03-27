Arrest made in NJ shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

Three taken to hospital

Associated Press Published:
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap performs at the Hot 97's "Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays" at the Prudential Center on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities on Monday charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group.

Officials say the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to the shooting victims. The investigation is ongoing.

 

