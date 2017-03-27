Agawam celebrating designation as Green Community

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is celebrating its designation as a “Green Community.”

According to a release sent to 22News, Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen will be presented with a check and a framed certificate from the Green Communities regional coordinator Monday morning.

The Baker-Polito Administration awarded nearly $1.5 million in Green Communities designation grants to Agawam, Chicopee, Blandford, Ware, Warren, and Westfield earlier this month.

According to a release sent to 22News from the governor’s office, a green community is committed to an ambitious renewable energy agenda to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Under the Green Communities Act, the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program can fund up to $20 million a year to qualified cities and towns.

There are currently 185 designated Green Communities across the state, which are home to 64 percent of Massachusetts residents.