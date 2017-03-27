State program is helping residents replace their wood stoves

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re thinking of getting a new wood or pellet stove, now is the time to do it.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, along with the Department of Energy Resources, launched their 2017 Woodstove Change-Out Program on Monday. It offers rebates if you replace your older wood stove.

“It’s the perfect time for it, you save a lot of money for a much better burning stove,” said Andrew Juskalian of Belchertown.

The program will provide $1.8 million in funding for change-outs over the next couple years. The Fire Place in Whately is just one of many businesses across the state that have chosen to participate in this CEC program, offering rebates to families to help them save money on wood and pellet stoves.

Rebates range from $500 to $3,000, depending on a family’s income. The program has helped more than 1,400 residents swap out their non-EPA certified, inefficient stoves for newer, cleaner-burning models.

“If you see a lot of smoke coming from people’s houses, it shouldn’t be looking like that,” said Vicki L’Abbee, Manager of The Fire Place. “You should have clean, better emissions should be coming out of your house.”

L’Abbee said you’ll also get a better rebate if you choose a new stove that has a high efficiency and EPA rating.

There is a deadline. L’Abbee said your new wood or pellet stove needs to be installed by August in order to be eligible for the rebate.