8-year-old receives Young Hero Award after saving great grandmother

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old boy saved his great grandmother who suffered a stroke in Wilbraham. After seeing the two together, you can really see the strong bond between them.

Eathan Flood received the Young Hero Award from the Wilbraham Fire Department on Monday. He was recognized for taking action when he noticed something wasn’t quite right, while visiting his great grandmother.

Eathan recalled his great grandmother wasn’t talking and just nodding. He acted quickly and called his grandmother, who lived right next door, and who was a former EMT.

Even though Eathan was extremely brave, he told 22News he was still nervous. He said it was scary, and he feels better after making that call.

Khristine Morin, Stroke Coordinator at Baystate Medical Center, told 22News the signs of a stroke for kids and adults to recognize, “We ask people to remember the acronym FAST it stands for Facial Droop, Arm Drift, Speech Disturbance, and Time To Call 911.”

Eathan’s great grandmother might not have had the same outcome if Eathan hadn’t acted quickly, and got the help they needed. It’s important to know the signs of a stroke, because every minute counts.