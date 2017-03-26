3 stars

Rated PG-13

1 hour 50 minutes

Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling, Michelle Dockery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who can forget Frank Sinatra’s immortal lyric, “Regrets, I’ve had a few”? As we get older, who hasn’t?

An elderly gentleman ties up the loose ends of his life in the sweet natured British drama, “The Sense of an Ending”. That world class character actor Jim Broadbent gives a towering performance, unexpectedly reaching back into his past. Regret starts setting in as Broadbent recalls the love of his life during his college days. A chapter in life that will always remain unfulfilled.

Now so many years later, they’ll meet again. Charlotte Rampling and Jim Broadbent provide acting on the highest level. It’s apparent Rampling’s been made bitter by her life of regret. She keeps him in the dark, he can only wonder what’s made her so unhappy. Perhaps if they had never broken up year’s earlier? Broadbent can only turn to his daughter for the wisdom that could have given him a more satisfying life.

Since Hollywood has all but abandoned this type of mature dramatic excellence, let’s appreciate this British import. Even the title, “The Sense of an Ending” is filled with mystery and the promise of reveling secrets about ourselves we’d rather keep from others.

At least I have the good sense to reward “The Sense of an Ending” with 3 stars. A film that’s definitely not for the young or the shallow.