CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police have identified and will charge the woman who allegedly stole toothpaste and skin cream from the CVS Pharmacy on Memorial Drive.

Police are still trying to identify the man.

They say the pair walked into the CVS on Friday at about 1:00AM and asked an employee where the Mederma skin cream was located.

After a few moments, there was a loud noise, and they left with 15 tubes of toothpaste and boxes of skin cream, causing the security alarm to sound.

