State panel seeks historic designation for city’s fish pier

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Fish Pier could soon be recognized as a place of national historic significance.

The 120,000-square-foot complex on the South Boston waterfront opened in 1914 and in its early heyday was the nation’s leading fishing port.

The Massachusetts Historical Commission has nominated the Boston Fish Pier for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Secretary of State William Galvin says the designation will raise awareness of the historical importance of the facility.

Now operated by Massport, the fish pier supports more than 3,000 jobs and is home to three restaurants.

The commission also nominated four other sites to the national register: the Columbia Road historic district in Boston, the Worcester State Hospital Farmhouse, and historic districts in the western Massachusetts towns of Heath and Gill.

