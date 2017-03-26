Springfield church celebrates bicentennial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Episcopalian Christ Church Cathedral has been holding services in Springfield for two centuries. They marked the occasion Sunday by using the same Eucharistic liturgy used 200 years ago in 1817.

Roland Holstead, the Church’s senior warden said “We’ve lasted I believe because we meet needs of the local community, and the needs of greater Springfield in particular”.

Holstead said changes over the years like the ordination of women, and introduction of a Spanish language service have helped Christ Church Cathedral continue to thrive.

Oswald Howard attended one of the Church’s services Sunday. Oswald said he moved to Springfield from Barbados more than twenty years ago. He said “We have a rich mixture of people here, from Caribbean and Spanish people. I think that’s the reason why the church has gone on for so long, they’re celebrating their bicentennial this year”.

The church sits on a hill on Chestnut Street, but the congregation has humble beginnings. It started at a chapel inside a small building on the property of the U.S. Armory in May of 1817.

Even those who don’t attend services at Christ Church Cathedral said in the congregation’s many years in Springfield it has made an impact on the community.

Howard said “It’s a good thing to be celebrating 200 years of ministry in Springfield. I love this church”.