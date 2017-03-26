Rachel’s Table holds event to help fight childhood hunger

Rachel’s Table also collected food for Holyoke's backpack program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization that’s fighting to alleviate childhood hunger held an event at the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday.

Hundreds of people packed the center court for Rachel’s Table’s ArtsFest. Attendees enjoyed live performances, visual art, and learned how they can help fight hunger.

Rachel’s Table also collected food for Holyoke’s backpack program. The program provides food for kids, so they won’t go hungry.

Groups made designs out of cans collected for Hunger Awareness ArtsFest.

Alex Marino from Rachel’s Table told 22News, “They don’t know where their next meal is coming. And over the weekends, their parents can’t provide for them always, so, if they don’t have school the next day, they won’t have food the next day.”

Rachel’s Table said they hope to supply 200 backpacks. They also collected canned goods, which will be donated to 10 local shelters and food banks.

 

