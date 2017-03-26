Panel reviewing new pot law to hold 2nd public hearing

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A panel of lawmakers considering changes to the state’s new recreational marijuana law is heading to western Massachusetts for its next public meeting.

The hearing of the marijuana policy committee is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday at West Springfield High School.

Voters approved a November ballot question allowing adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes and grow up to a dozen pot plants in their homes.

The Legislature has already moved to delay the opening of retail marijuana stores as they weigh potential changes to the law, including higher taxes on marijuana products and more say for municipal officials over whether pot shops can operate in their communities.

The panel met at the Statehouse last week and plans future hearings in Shrewsbury and Boston.